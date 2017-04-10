FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Kganyago says too early say if downgrades will trigger recession
April 10, 2017 / 5:28 PM / 4 months ago

South Africa's Kganyago says too early say if downgrades will trigger recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank governor said on Monday it was too early to tell whether the recent downgrades of the country's credit to junk would push the economy in to a recession.

"It's too early to tell if we are in a recession," the Reserve Bank's (SARB) governor Lesetja Kganyago said at the regulator's Monetary Policy Review.

"The environment is pretty fluid ... With the downgrades, we expect the cost of capital to rise and that rising cost of capital could force businesses that wanted to invest to rethink some of their projects. That will have an impact on growth," he said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

