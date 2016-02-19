FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.African cbank deputy governor says aggressive policy required to lower inflation
February 19, 2016 / 2:54 PM / 2 years ago

S.African cbank deputy governor says aggressive policy required to lower inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Aggressive monetary policy action is required in a short space of time to bring inflation back into target range, Kuben Naidoo, a South Africa Reserve Bank Deputy Governor said on Friday.

“The cost of bringing inflation back into the target range once inflation expectations have become dislodged is high. It would require aggressive policy action in a short space of time,” Naidoo said in a speech posted on the Bank’s website.

Data on Wednesday showed that inflation has breached the upper end of the central bank’s target of between 3 percent and 6 percent. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

