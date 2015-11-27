FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Higher U.S. rates need not be negative for South Africa - cenbank deputy governor
November 27, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Higher U.S. rates need not be negative for South Africa - cenbank deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A slow and gradual normalisation of U.S. monetary policy, on its own, does not need to be negative for South Africa, the Reserve Bank’s deputy governor Francois Groepe said on Friday.

In a speech posted on the central bank website, Groepe also said flows into South African securities had become increasingly sensitive to shifts in the U.S. yield curve.

The potential for sizable portfolio outflows and the ensuing depreciation of the rand currency clearly posed an upside risk to the inflation outlook, he added.

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia

