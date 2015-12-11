FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's cenbank to wait till January to make policy decision - deputy governor
December 11, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's cenbank to wait till January to make policy decision - deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank will hold its monetary policy committee meeting in January as scheduled, a deputy governor said on Friday, despite the sharp depreciation of the rand currency following the removal of the finance minister.

“The South African Reserve Bank’s next Monetary Policy Committee meeting will take place from 26 to 28 January 2016, as scheduled,” Deputy Governor Francois Groepe said in a statement in response to questions by Reuters.

Analysts had said the Reserve Bank may call an emergency meeting to increase interest rates to protect the currency. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

