a year ago
South Africa's central bank says little room to defer policy response
June 24, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

South Africa's central bank says little room to defer policy response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - South African Reserve Bank said on Friday there is little space to defer a policy response as inflation expectations are already close to the top end of the target range.

The bank, however, said policymakers were cognisant that economic growth was very subdued.

"In recognition of this challenge, the current interest rate hiking cycle has been slower than any in recent history. In both nominal and real terms, the repo rate remains at relatively low levels," the bank said in its annual report. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
