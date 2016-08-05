FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's central bank fines banks $2.5 mln for weak anti-laundering measures
August 5, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

South Africa's central bank fines banks $2.5 mln for weak anti-laundering measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank on Friday hit five multinational banks with fines totalling nearly 35 million rand ($2.5 million)after spot inspections revealed weak measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

The banks are GBS Mutual Bank, The South African Bank of Athens, Habib Overseas Bank, Investec and Standard Chartered's Johannesburg branch, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

$1 = 13.7835 rand Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
