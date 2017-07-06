JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South Africa's Public
Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will oppose legal challenges to her
recommendation that the central bank's mandate of maintaining
currency and price stability be changed, saying her proposal was
"misunderstood", eNCA television reported on Thursday.
The public watchdog's office also said Mkhwebane did not
meddle in Parliament's independence by making the proposal to
amend the South African Reserve Bank's mandate to focus on
growth, eNCA said.
The central bank has filed a court challenge against
Mkhwebane's proposal, while Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and
parliament have also opposed the recommendation.
