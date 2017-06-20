JOHANNESBURG, June 20 South Africa's anti-graft
watchdog on Tuesday defended her recommendation that the central
bank's mandate of maintaining currency and price stability be
changed, saying the bank should act in the interests of
empowering ordinary citizens.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane also said in an interview with 702 Talk
Radio that the central bank's mandate was focused on a "few
commercial interests."
The rand dropped as much as 1.6 percent on Monday
after Mkhwebane recommended changes to make the Reserve Bank
promote economic growth rather than inflation targeting and
currency stability.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)