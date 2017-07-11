JOHANNESBURG, July 11 The South African Reserve
Bank (SARB) said on Tuesday it is proceeding with its legal
challenge to the Public Protector's findings over an
apartheid-era bailout of a bank subsequently bought by Absa, now
a unit of Barclays Africa Group.
"The SARB will proceed with a separate application for the
review of the Public Protector’s report and evidential factual
inaccuracies therein," the bank said in a statement.
The central bank, however, said it was consulting its legal
team on how to proceed with its challenge to Public Protector
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's recommendation that the bank's
constitutional mandate be changed, after she decided not to
oppose such a challenge.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)