South Africa's central bank says to remain vigilant on inflation
April 4, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

South Africa's central bank says to remain vigilant on inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, April 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank would continue raising interest rates in order to keep rising inflation in check despite the costs to the economy, the bank said at its monetary policy forum on Monday.

South Africa’s Reserve Bank has raised benchmark lending rates by a total of 200 basis points in the last two years as it fights accelerating consumer prices triggered by a depreciating currency, drought and above-inflation wage hikes.

“Tolerating additional inflation in the short run could require larger interest rate adjustments later, with proportionally greater cost for the economy,” the bank said.

The bank expects headline inflation in Africa’s most industrialised economy to peak at 7.8 percent in 2016, well outside the limit of its upper target of 6 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard and James Macharia)

