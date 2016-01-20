UPDATE 1-South Africa central bank facing dilemma over growth, inflation - governor

(Adds quotes on rand currency, details)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The South African Reserve Bank governor said on Wednesday the bank was facing a policy dilemma of slow growth and rising inflation ahead of a decision on interest rates in Africa’s most indistrialised country.

The South African Reserve Bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points last year, and some analysts expect another increase on Jan. 28, as a sharply weaker rand and rising food prices due to drought, fuel inflation.

“What you can’t take away from is that South Africa is facing a policy dilemma from a monetary policy perspective. We are having slowing growth and rising inflation. It is not something that we didn’t expect,” Lesetja Kganyago said.

Kganyago said since the last rates decision, the inflation outlook had deteriorated.

At its last policy meeting in November, the central bank said it forecast inflation would breach its upper target of 6 percent for two consecutive quarters in 2016 as an ongoing drought pushed up food prices.

On the weakening rand currency, the governor said the concern was not the moves, but its impact on inflation.

“Exchange rates do overshoot to the extent that this one has overshot, it will come back and adjust to the fundamentals,” Kganyago said.

South Africa’s rand tumbled to a fresh record low against the U.S. dollar on Jan. 10 at 17.9950. The currency traded at 16.8500 per dollar by 1542 GMT on Wednesday. (Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)