UPDATE 1-South Africa's central bank fines banks $2.5 mln for weak anti-laundering measures

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank on Friday hit five multinational banks with fines totalling nearly 35 million rand ($2.5 million)after spot inspections revealed weak measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The banks are GBS Mutual Bank, The South African Bank of Athens, Habib Overseas Bank, Investec and Standard Chartered's Johannesburg branch, the Reserve Bank (SARB) said in a statement.

Wealth manager Investec suffered a 20 million-rand penalty for failing to properly screen some its clients. London-listed Standard and Chartered's branch was fined 10 million rand for not reporting cash transactions above 25,000 rand.

The three other banks got smaller fines, for transgressions ranging from failure to report "suspicious and unusual" transactions to inadequate financial skills training for employees.

"The inspections were conducted in terms of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, which mandates the SARB to ensure that banks have adequate controls in place to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism," the central bank said.

The SARB said the five banks were not found to have facilitated illegal transactions or the financing of terrorism, only to have had weak controls.