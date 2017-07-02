JOHANNESBURG, July 2 South Africa risks slipping
into a long and painful economic recession if the central bank
is forced to abandon its policy of reducing inflation and
protecting the currency, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago
said on Sunday.
In an editorial article published in the Sunday Times
newspaper, Kganyago said the recent recommendation by an
anti-graft agency for the central bank to focus on growth
misunderstood the dangers of persistently high consumer prices.
"The past half-century is littered with examples of painful
recessions caused by the need to reduce runaway inflation
created by authorities trying to create growth by printing
money," Kganyago said.
Credit downgrades by two of the top three ratings agencies,
based on the economic and political turmoil, have dented
business and consumer confidence in South Africa, which has just
suffered two quarters of economic contraction.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane set-off a political row
this month when she called for an overhaul of the bank's mandate
- to focus on growth rather than inflation and the currency -
rattling investors and hitting the rand hard.
The bank has since filed a court challenge to quash the
recommendation. On Friday, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba echoed
parliament's and the ruling party's denouncement of the
recommendation, accusing the agency of overstepping the mark.
The bank aims to keep price-growth below 6 percent,
currently at 5.4 percent, and since early 2014 has lifted
benchmark interest rates by 200 basis points in a bid to cool
inflation and encourage long-term investment.
"Monetary policy is always about supporting economic growth
in a sustainable way. Experience shows economies grow stronger
and more consistently at lower inflation rates," Kganyago said.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Mark Potter)