JOHANNESBURG, June 20 South Africa's biggest
labour federation Cosatu on Tuesday welcomed recommendations
from an anti-graft watchdog that the central bank's mandate of
maintaining currency and price stability be changed to promote
economic growth.
"We have been calling for the nationalisation of the Reserve
Bank for decades and we have long argued that the bank is not
acting in the interests of the poor majority," Coastu, a key
political ally of the ruling African National Congress (ANC),
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Ed Stoddard;
Editing by James Macharia)