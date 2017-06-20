JOHANNESBURG, June 20 South Africa's central
bank said on Tuesday a recommendation by the Public Protector to
change the constitution to promote growth was unlawful and would
hit the regulator's independence by stripping it of its key aim
to protect the currency.
"The Reserve Bank has consulted its legal team and has been
advised that the remedial action prescribed by the Public
Protector falls outside her powers and is unlawful," it said in
a statement.
It would take urgent legal action, it added.
On Monday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane proposed a
change to the bank's mandate as part of her findings on an
apartheid-era bailout of a bank that was subsequently bought by
Absa, now a unit of Barclays Africa Group.
