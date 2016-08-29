S.African cbank says will not respond to short term market volatility

PRETORIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank will not respond to short term volatility triggered by news of possible charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele said on Monday.

The rand, bonds and stocks have weakened since last week when it emerged that police had summoned Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to answer questions over a surveillance unit set up in the revenue service when he was in charge.