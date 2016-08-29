FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.African cbank says will not respond to short term market volatility
August 29, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

S.African cbank says will not respond to short term market volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank will not respond to short term volatility triggered by news of possible charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele said on Monday.

The rand, bonds and stocks have weakened since last week when it emerged that police had summoned Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to answer questions over a surveillance unit set up in the revenue service when he was in charge.

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
