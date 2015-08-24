Excessive volatility may see S.Africa's cbank intervene in markets

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank will consider intervening in foreign exchange markets to ensure “orderly market conditions”, it said on Monday, after the rand slumped over 3 percent to an all-time low on concerns over China’s economy.

“In the event of developments that threaten the orderly functioning of markets or that may have financial stability implications, the SARB may consider becoming involved in foreign exchange markets to ensure orderly market conditions,” the South African Reserve Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)