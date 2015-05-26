FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.Africa c.bank sees "high likelihood" of rate hikes in next few meetings
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2015 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-S.Africa c.bank sees "high likelihood" of rate hikes in next few meetings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, review on FX trading)

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - There’s a high likelihood that South Africa’s central bank will increase interest rates at its next few meetings, one of its deputy governors said on Tuesday.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) left interest rates unchanged as expected last Thursday but signalled that rising oil prices, above inflation wage settlements and a weaker rand currency could stoke inflation and bring a rate rise in coming months.

“(There’s a) high likelihood of us hiking interest rates in the next few meetings,” Deputy Governor Kuben Naidoo told reporters on Tuesday, after the SARB released its annual bank supervision report.

The SARB has kept its benchmark repo rate steady at 5.75 percent since July last year as Africa’s most advanced economy struggles with power shortages, with state utility Eskom unable to cope with demand.

Naidoo said the central bank was conducting a review on foreign exchange trading, days after the competition watchdog accused several banks of price-rigging in currency markets, but had so far “not found anything untoward”.

South Africa is investigating several global banks for allegedly fixing foreign exchange trades. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.