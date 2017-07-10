BRIEF-Dominion Energy signs agreement with DONG Energy to build turbines off coast of Virginia Beach
* Dominion Energy moving forward on offshore wind project with global market leader DONG Energy as partner
JOHANNESBURG, July 10 South Africa's anti-graft watchdog will not oppose a court challenge against her binding proposal calling for a change to the mandate of the central bank, her office said on Monday.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended last month that the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) mandate of maintaining price and currency stability be changed to focus on economic growth. That prompted court challenges from the central bank, the finance ministry and parliament.
"Having considered the legal advice from the Senior Counsel, which advice she accepted, the Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has decided not to oppose SARB’s review application," Mkhwebane's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia and Catherine Evans)
* Dominion Energy moving forward on offshore wind project with global market leader DONG Energy as partner
LONDON, July 10 Activist investor Daniel Loeb is keeping up pressure on Nestle by sharing views with the company as part of a regular dialogue, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.