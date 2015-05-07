FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron completes maintenance at South African oil refinery
May 7, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Chevron completes maintenance at South African oil refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. oil firm Chevron has completed a 1 billion rand ($83 million) routine maintenance and safety inspection at its 100,000 barrel per day South African oil refinery in Cape Town, local media reported on Thursday.

Chevron, which trades as Caltex in South Africa, shut down its Milnerton refinery from Feb. 13 to March 31 for routine maintenance and safety inspections.

Doug Pottenger, general manager at Chevron in Cape Town, told the Cape Argus newspaper the maintenance and inspections were done to upgrade systems and uphold high levels of safety to ensure the refinery was running optimally.

The refinery supplies fuel to all airplanes at the Cape Town International Airport and 95 percent of vehicles on the roads in South Africa’s Western Cape province. ($1 = 12.0525 rand) (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; editing by David Clarke)

