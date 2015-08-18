FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron's S.African refinery cuts output due to mechanical fault
August 18, 2015

Chevron's S.African refinery cuts output due to mechanical fault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A mechanical fault at Chevron’s 110,000 barrel a day South African refinery has forced a reduction in output by almost a third, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

This could lead to supply disruptions for petrol, diesel and liquified petroleum gas, Suzanne Pullinger, spokeswoman for Chevron South Africa said in a statement.

“We are therefore implementing all the necessary measures, including securing contingency product supplies of petrol and diesel to address potential shortfalls,” she said. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

