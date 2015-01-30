FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron to close South African oil refinery for maintenance
January 30, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Chevron to close South African oil refinery for maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firm Chevron will shut down its 100,000 barrel per day South African oil refinery in Cape Town from Feb. 13 to March 31 for routine maintenance and safety inspections, the company said on Friday.

“Chevron has made contingency plans to mitigate potential constraints on the supply of fuel throughout the maintenance and safety inspection period,” said Doug Pottenger, general manager at refinery, in a statement. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)

