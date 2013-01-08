FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investigation into Cipla Medpro's S.Africa unit halted
January 8, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Investigation into Cipla Medpro's S.Africa unit halted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A Takeover Regulation Panel investigation Cipla Medpro South Africa has been “discontinued”, the company said on Tuesday, without offering details.

The pharmaceuticals company has been under a cloud since late last year when its former chief executive Jerome Smith quit following charges of gross misconduct for approving pay rises and bonuses for himself without board approval.

Smith, who was suspended in October, has also launched legal proceedings against the company.

Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

