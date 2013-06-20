FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Cipla Medpro appoints joint acting CEOs
June 20, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Cipla Medpro appoints joint acting CEOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 20 (Reuters) - Cipla Medpro South Africa , the drug firm being taken over by India’s Cipla Medpro , said on Thursday it had promoted its two deputy chief executives to serve as joint CEOs on a temporary basis.

Skhumbuzo Ngozwana and Mark James van Lill Sardi will take over as joint acting chief executives from July 1, the company said, until a permanent chief executive is found. They will replace acting CEO Johan du Preez. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)

