South Africa's Clover buys Dairybelle yoghurt, milk units
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Clover buys Dairybelle yoghurt, milk units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 8 (Reuters) - South African dairy and beverages maker Clover said on Thursday it had bought the yoghurt and long-life milk business of fellow dairy company Dairybelle for 200 million rand ($19 million).

Clover also said its full year earnings would fall by over 20 percent due to lower sales volumes. The company’s shares fell almost 9 percent.

“The transactions are in line with the company’s strategy to expand its portfolio of value added and branded consumer products,” Clover said in a statement.

The deal would see the sale of Dairybelle’s yoghurt and UHT milk units and Clover said it also planned to enter the high margin custard market.

Clover, whose brands include juices firm Tropika, last year ended a partnership with French food maker Danone, which had helped it enter the yoghurt market. ($1 = 10.4803 South African Rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
