RICHARDS BAY, South Africa, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) said on Tuesday 2016 coal exports fell 3.7 percent to 72.6 million tonnes, despite strong demand from India and Pakistan.

RBCT, Africa's largest coal export facility, said shipments to Asia contributed 75 percent of the total from 66 percent in 2015. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter)