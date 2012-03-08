FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa RBCT coal exports up m/m to 6.09 mln T in Feb
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 8, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 6 years

S.Africa RBCT coal exports up m/m to 6.09 mln T in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - South Africa exported 6.09 million tonnes from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal in February, up from 4.46 million tonnes the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

Africa’s biggest economy -- a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia -- had 2.82 million tonnes of stock at the terminal at the end of February, RBCT said. Coal producers in South Africa include Anglo American, BHP Billiton , Exxaro, Optimum Coal and Xstrata. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.