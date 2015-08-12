S.Africa's biggest coal sector union rejects revised wage offer

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers rejected salary increases between of 5 percent to 6.5 percent on Wednesday from the employers’ body, the Chamber of Mines, and said the offer was “insulting.”

Workers want pay increases of up to 15 percent, while the chamber - which represents firms such as Glencore, Anglo American Coal and Exxaro - had offered a revised wage hike from its initial offer of between 4 to 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)