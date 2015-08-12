FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.African coal union declares dispute in stalled wage talks
August 12, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

S.African coal union declares dispute in stalled wage talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Wage negotiations between workers in South Africa’s coal sector and the employers’ body, the Chamber of Mines, reached deadlock on Wednesday and will now go to mediation.

“The employer came back with nothing after we rejected their offer. We have declared a dispute and will go through a mediation process,” Peter Bailey, the coordinator for National Union of Mineworkers told Reuters.

Workers want pay increases of up to 15 percent, while the chamber - which represents firms such as Glencore, Anglo American Coal and Exxaro - had offered a revised wage rise from its initial offer of between 4 and 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by David Evans)

