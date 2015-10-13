FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's NUM union signs coal wage deal to end strike
October 13, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's NUM union signs coal wage deal to end strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Tuesday that it has accepted a wage offer from coal producers and will end a strike that started over a week ago.

“Naturally this the end of the strike. The parties have agreed to a full and final settlement,” said Peter Bailey, the union’s chief negotiator in the coal sector.

Sources earlier told Reuters an agreement had been reached to end the strike by around 30,000 NUM members which affected operations at Exxaro, Glencore, and Anglo American, and some smaller producers. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)

