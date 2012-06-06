S.Africa May coal exports from RBCT down m/m

JOHANNESBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - South Africa exported 4.63 million tonnes of coal from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal in May, down from 5.17 million tonnes the previous month, data showed on Wednesday.

Africa’s biggest economy - a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia - had 3.12 million tonnes of stock at the terminal at the end of May, RBCT said.

Coal producers in South Africa include Anglo American , BHP Billiton , Exxaro, Optimum Coal and Xstrata. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)