S.African coal exports from RBCT fall to 4.35 mln T in May
#Africa
June 4, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 4 years

S.African coal exports from RBCT fall to 4.35 mln T in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) exported 4.35 million tonnes of coal in May, down from 6.24 million tonnes the previous month, RBCT data showed on Tuesday.

South Africa, a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia, had 2.47 million tonnes of stock at the terminal at the end of May, RBCT said.

Coal producers in South Africa include Anglo American , BHP Billiton , Exxaro and Glencore Xstrata. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)

