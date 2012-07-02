FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa June coal exports from RBCT up m/m
July 2, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

S.Africa June coal exports from RBCT up m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 2 (Reuters) - South Africa exported 5.45 million tonnes of coal from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal in June, up from 4.63 million tonnes the previous month, data showed on Monday. Africa’s biggest economy - a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia - had 2.91 million tonnes of stock at the terminal at the end of June, RBCT said. Coal producers in South Africa include Anglo American, BHP Billiton , Exxaro, Optimum Coal and Xstrata. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

