FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's RBCT monthly exports up 15 pct in July
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
August 7, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's RBCT monthly exports up 15 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Africa exported 6.28 million tonnes of coal from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal in July, up from 5.45 million tonnes the previous month, data showed on Tuesday.

Africa’s biggest economy - a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia - had 2.85 million tonnes of coal stocks at the terminal at the end of July, RBCT said.

Coal producers in South Africa include Anglo American , BHP Billiton , Exxaro and Xstrata. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.