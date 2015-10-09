FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's NUM union says coal strike to continue
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 9, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's NUM union says coal strike to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday that its five-day strike in the coal sector would continue due to an impasse with mining group Glencore, dashing hopes that it was on the verge of ending.

“This morning when we were supposed to reconvene, there was one outstanding company which has done nothing and that is Glencore. They are the ones holding the whole process to ransom,” said Peter Bailey, NUM’s chief coal sector negotiator. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed stoddard)

