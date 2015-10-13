FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's NUM union to sign coal wage deal, end strike - sources
October 13, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's NUM union to sign coal wage deal, end strike - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has accepted a wage offer from coal producers and will sign a deal on Tuesday to end a strike that started over a week ago, an industry and union source said.

“We have an agreement,” said the industry source, who asked not to be named. A press conference is scheduled for 0945 GMT.

The strike by around 30,000 NUM members affected operations at Exxaro, Glencore, and Anglo American , and some smaller producers. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

