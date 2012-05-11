South Africa's Transnet to move 73 mln T of coal

JOHANNESBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - South African state logistics group Transnet expects to transport at least 73 million tonnes of coal through the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) in the current financial year to end-March, a senior official said on Friday.

Transnet moved 68 million tonnes of coal through RBCT in the last financial year.

“In terms of the contracts that we are signing, we expect to transport 73 million tonnes through Richards Bay in the 2012/13 financial year, but we have an endeavour to do 75 million,” Divyesh Kalan, a general manager at Transnet, told Reuters on the sidelines of a Coaltrans conference in Johannesburg.

An additional 5 million tonnes would be moved via the Richards Bay Dry Bulk terminal and through Maputo, he said.

Coal producers in South Africa including Anglo American , BHP Billiton , Exxaro, Optimum Coal and Xstrata have been limited by bottlenecks on the lines leading to the port.

Transnet said this year it would invest 300 billion rand ($37.45 billion) over seven years to boost capacity on its coal lines and expand ports.

Kalan also said Transnet was conducting a feasibility study for a new coal terminal at Richards Bay.

The 91-million-tonne RBCT is owned by the country’s major coal miners.

Transnet is also looking at building a rail link with neighbouring Botswana, which is hoping to boost coal production, now at 3 million tonnes per year.