South Africa's Solidarity union rejects coal wage offer
July 17, 2015 / 11:49 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Solidarity union rejects coal wage offer

Zandi Shabalala

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - South African trade union Solidarity said on Friday it had rejected a wage hike offer of 4.6 percent from coal producers.

The previous two-year wage deal expired at the end of June and negotiations with unions began last week, Solidarity’s Deon Reyneke told Reuters.

“Solidarity expressed its discontent with the ... low initial offer,” the union said in a statement.

Companies represented by the Chamber of Mines in the talks are Glencore, Anglo American Coal and Exxaro.

The talks come at a time when producers are closing some shafts in the wake of softer coal prices. The gold sector is also in pay talks with unions, including Solidarity, which mostly represents skilled workers and supervisors.

Negotiations in the coal sector are scheduled to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
