South African coal producers raise wage offer to unions
September 9, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

South African coal producers raise wage offer to unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South African coal producers have raised their wage offer to unions, a spokeswoman for the chamber of mines, which negotiates on behalf of the industry, said on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman could not provide any further details but a union source said the offer had been raised to a range of between 6 to 7 percent, depending on the mine and category of worker, from a previous offer of 5.5 to 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender and Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

