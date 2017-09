JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers said on Wednesday that wage talks had collapsed in the coal mining sector but it had yet to decide if it would call a strike.

“The talks have completely collapsed,” a spokesman for the NUM, the majority union in the sector, told Reuters.

“We have a certificate to strike but have not yet decided on our course of action.” (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)