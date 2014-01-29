FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa communications regulator slashes mobile call costs
January 29, 2014

S.Africa communications regulator slashes mobile call costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s telecoms regulator on Wednesday halved the fees mobile phone companies can charge rivals to use their network, part of plan to reduce call costs in Africa.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) said the costs would be cut to 20 South African cents from 40 cents from March 1.

The costs will be further cut to 10 cents by March 2016, while the costs to fixed lines will also fall over the next three years. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by David Dolan)

