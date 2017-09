JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Commission said on Thursday it had recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve retailer Edcon Limited’s acquisition of Celrose and Eddels without conditions.

In a statement, the commission also said it had approved with conditions Famous Brands’ bid to acquire a stake in City Deep and Cater Chain. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)