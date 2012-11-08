FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Woman dies outside Linkin Park Cape Town concert
#Corrections News
November 8, 2012 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Woman dies outside Linkin Park Cape Town concert

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to clarify accident outside concert stadium)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A woman heading to a concert by U.S. rock band Linkin Park in Cape Town was crushed to death on Wednesday when a strong gust of wind blew over a promotional billboard, South African media said.

Nineteen others were injured when the temporary scaffolding outside Cape Town’s Green Point stadium collapsed shortly before the evening concert, the South African Press Association said on Thursday. Twelve of those required hospital treatment.

“One person passed away last night as a result of injuries. It was a female individual. She passed away after she was taken to hospital,” city spokeswoman Kylie Hatton said.

Linkin Park said they had only learnt about the death after the concert, which went ahead as planned despite the rough weather.

“We wish to express our deep sadness and concern for those injured and our heartfelt condolences to the family of the fan who died as a result of her injuries,” the band said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
