FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African business confidence still in negative territory in Q4
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
November 19, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

South African business confidence still in negative territory in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South African business confidence remained in negative territory in the fourth quarter of the year, with retailers particularly downbeat about prevailing conditions in the economy, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The RMB/BER business confidence index, sponsored by Rand Merchant Bank and the Bureau for Economic Research, edged up just one point to 43 in Q4 compared with the previous three months, still below the 50 level separating expansion and contraction.

“Ultimately, a more vigorous recovery in the world economy and an improved domestic political and economic context are required to put the economy on a higher growth path,” a statement said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.