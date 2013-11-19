South African business confidence still in negative territory in Q4

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South African business confidence remained in negative territory in the fourth quarter of the year, with retailers particularly downbeat about prevailing conditions in the economy, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The RMB/BER business confidence index, sponsored by Rand Merchant Bank and the Bureau for Economic Research, edged up just one point to 43 in Q4 compared with the previous three months, still below the 50 level separating expansion and contraction.

“Ultimately, a more vigorous recovery in the world economy and an improved domestic political and economic context are required to put the economy on a higher growth path,” a statement said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)