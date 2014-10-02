S.Africa's FSB watchdog says former CFO broke no internal rules

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A senior official at South Africa’s financial regulator did not breach any internal rules in his role at the watchdog, an investigation found on Thursday, following allegations he extorted money while doing outside consulting work.

The Financial Services Board (FSB) in July launched an audit following media reports that former Chief Financial Officer Dawood Seedat had extorted money from a local business where he had done consulting work.

Seedat, who failed to alert the FSB before dealing with the company, stepped down shortly after the media reports.

The FSB said in a statement on Thursday that it had found no evidence that Seedat had “breached the integrity of his position” in his official work, adding the graft allegations were made against him in his “personal capacity”.

“The management of the FSB is confident that neither it, nor any of the entities it regulates, has suffered as a result of any actions of Mr Seedat,” it said.

Seedat could not immediately be reached for comment.

Before joining the regulator, Seedat was a consultant at the government’s tax collection agency and, prior to that, the head of forensic accounting services at the National Prosecuting Authority. (1 US dollar = 11.1970 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Keiron Henderson)