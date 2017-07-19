South Africa's CPI slows to 5.1 percent year/year in June

JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed more than expected to 5.1 percent year-on-year in June from 5.4 percent in May, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 5.2 percent year-on-year inflation print.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation slowed to 0.2 percent in June from 0.3 percent in May.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, was at 4.8 percent year-on-year in June, unchanged from in May, while on a month-on-month basis the rate rose to 0.4 percent in June from 0.1 percent in May. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)