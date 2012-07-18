FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-S.Africa's June inflation slows to 5.5 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 18, 2012 / 8:42 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-S.Africa's June inflation slows to 5.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - Statistics South Africa on Wednesday
released the following data on South African consumer inflation:      
         
 Item                      Index        year/year     month/month          
                         June   May     June  May      June  May  
 All items              123.5  123.2    5.5   5.7      0.2   0.1        
 Food, NAB              125.4  125.6    5.9   6.6     -0.2  -0.2        
 Alcoholic bev, tobacco 138.9  138.8    7.4   7.3      0.1   0.2        
 Clothing, footwear     112.7  112.5    3.6   3.6      0.2   0.2        
 Housing, utilities     128.9  127.9    6.4   6.7      0.8   0.1        
 Household contents     111.0  110.0    2.6   2.3      0.9   0.3        
 Health                 132.8  133.1    5.3   5.3     -0.2   0.2        
 Transport              114.6  114.5    6.2   6.7      0.1   0.4        
 Communication           96.6   96.6   -1.1  -1.1      0.0  -0.1        
 Recreation             111.6  111.1   -0.2  -1.0      0.5  -0.4        
 Education              144.4  144.4    9.0   9.0      0.0   0.0        
 Restaurants, hotels    132.4  132.0    6.2   6.1      0.3   0.4        
 Miscellaneous goods    131.0  130.9    5.6   5.4      0.1   0.0        
 and services       
      
                            *Pct changes:                
                         year/year       month/month           
                         June  May       June  May         
  Very low expend        6.7   6.9       0.7   0.1        
  Low expend             6.5   6.7       0.8   0.0        
  Middle expend          6.4   6.5       0.8   0.0        
  Higher expend          6.2   6.4       0.5   0.1        
  Very high expend       5.1   5.4       0.1   0.2        
    *All changes are increases unless shown with minus sign. 

 (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Tshepo Tshabalala)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.