TABLE-S.Africa's June inflation slows to 5.5 pct y/y

JOHANNESBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - Statistics South Africa on Wednesday released the following data on South African consumer inflation: Item Index year/year month/month June May June May June May All items 123.5 123.2 5.5 5.7 0.2 0.1 Food, NAB 125.4 125.6 5.9 6.6 -0.2 -0.2 Alcoholic bev, tobacco 138.9 138.8 7.4 7.3 0.1 0.2 Clothing, footwear 112.7 112.5 3.6 3.6 0.2 0.2 Housing, utilities 128.9 127.9 6.4 6.7 0.8 0.1 Household contents 111.0 110.0 2.6 2.3 0.9 0.3 Health 132.8 133.1 5.3 5.3 -0.2 0.2 Transport 114.6 114.5 6.2 6.7 0.1 0.4 Communication 96.6 96.6 -1.1 -1.1 0.0 -0.1 Recreation 111.6 111.1 -0.2 -1.0 0.5 -0.4 Education 144.4 144.4 9.0 9.0 0.0 0.0 Restaurants, hotels 132.4 132.0 6.2 6.1 0.3 0.4 Miscellaneous goods 131.0 130.9 5.6 5.4 0.1 0.0 and services *Pct changes: year/year month/month June May June May Very low expend 6.7 6.9 0.7 0.1 Low expend 6.5 6.7 0.8 0.0 Middle expend 6.4 6.5 0.8 0.0 Higher expend 6.2 6.4 0.5 0.1 Very high expend 5.1 5.4 0.1 0.2 *All changes are increases unless shown with minus sign. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Tshepo Tshabalala)