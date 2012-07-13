S.Africa coal train in fatal crash, no derailment

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - A South African train carrying coal for export to Mozambique smashed into a truck on Friday but there was no derailment, the state rail operator said.

Transnet freight rail spokesman Michael Asefovitz said the indicent took place in eastern Mapumalanga province between the city of Nelspruit and the Mozambique border. The coal was destined for the Indian Ocean port of Maputo.

At least 19 people were killed and 24 injured in the collision, local emergency services reported.