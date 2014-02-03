FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Light aircraft crash kills three at S.African airport -official
February 3, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Light aircraft crash kills three at S.African airport -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Three people were killed after a twin propeller airplane crashed trying to land at South Africa’s Lanseria airport on Monday morning, the airport chief executive said.

The plane, a Beechcraft King Air 90, was carrying one passenger and two crew members when it crashed while attempting to land at around 0500 GMT, Gavin Sayce, chief of executive of Lanseria International Airport, told Reuters.

He could not say whether the heavy rain that has been pounding the Johannesburg area since the early morning played a role in the crash.

Lanseria spokeswoman Claudette Vianello said the light aircraft was registered as ZS-CLT.

