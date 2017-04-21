FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
At least 17 school children killed in minibus crash in South Africa
April 21, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 4 months ago

At least 17 school children killed in minibus crash in South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 21 (Reuters) - At least 17 school children were killed when the minibus they were travelling in crashed into a truck and exploded into a ball of fire in Mpumalanga province, north of the capital Pretoria, emergency services said on Friday.

"The number now is at least 17 fatalities," Russel Meiring, ER24 spokesman said.

About 20 children were in the minibus when it collided with the truck, he said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland)

